Woman Told Her Coworkers About Her Upcoming Dental Procedures, But One Gave Unsolicited Advice And Told Her To Be Discreet About Health Concerns

Health decisions are personal and shouldn’t come with shame.

The following story involves a woman who was preparing for a full dental extraction and denture installation.

She shared this with her team at work, but one coworker thought it wasn’t a good idea to be “so honest” about it.

This comment caught her off guard and sparked a blunt response.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not being “discreet” about my upcoming procedure This literally just happened like an hour ago. I (34F) am about to have a total dental extraction. I will most likely be stuck with dentures. There is a slim possibility of implants down the line. I have already come to terms with this. Honestly, I am excited to just not be in pain anymore. I am also excited to be comfortable smiling in front of others.

This woman was happily sharing her dental plans to her coworkers.

I was talking to my team at work about it since I will be off for about a week. They are all happy for me, by the way. One of my other coworkers was there. We will call her C. She is in her 40s. She did not say anything right then. But after the others left, she spoke to me. C was off at 7 p.m. I am off at 10 p.m. The others were off at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

C gave her some unsolicited advice.

She told me I should be “discreet” about having dentures so young in front of others. I was like, “What do you mean?” She said she would be embarrassed to have dentures that young. And that I should not go and tell others about it. I literally stared at her. I said, “I’m sorry you feel insecure about yourself like that.”

She responded by saying she wanted to be honest with everyone.

I told her I am not going to be insecure about something that millions of people have. I also said I will not be insecure about something the people I work with will notice anyway. I will be honest. I did not say that nicely. I was definitely short with her. She was then short with me until she left.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to call out her coworker.

Maybe I could have been nicer about it. I guess I should probably apologize for being short with her. But I am so tired of hating my smile. I am also tired of being in pain from my bad teeth. So, AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

She’s projecting her feelings onto you, says this user.

Finally, here’s a sweet and honest remark.

Confidence and honesty look way better than pretense and secret dental procedures.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.