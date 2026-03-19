Woman Told Her Husband She Loathed Her High-Pressure Job And Wanted To Quit, But Instead Of Supporting Her, He Claimed She Should Just Deal With It For The Sake Of Their Finances

There’s more to a job than just a good paycheck.

One woman came to this realization when she felt crushed under the weight of a high-pressure role she never wanted in the first place.

But when she began to seriously contemplate quitting, her husband insisted the money made it all worthwhile.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA for not wanting a high paying/high pressure job? For the longest time, I dreamed of being a SAHM and raising kids and being a dutiful wife. For a while I got to do that, and it was amazing. My family was happy and taken care of. I was very fulfilled and felt proud of what I was doing.

But lately, she feels like she’s in a much different place.

Life and circumstances have changed over the last year and a half. For that time we have not had our own home, I have not been taking care of the “family” the same way, and have been working full time. I hate my job. It pays well and has good benefits, but it’s extremely high pressure.

She’s starting to feel like she has more on her plate than she can handle.

I am dealing with business accounts, transactions, and changes that are high dollar amounts. Dealing with business taxes and filings. Things that in the real world have huge impacts on people. I do not like it at all.

Her husband also has a stressful job, but his outlook is much different.

My husband also has a high-paying, high-stress, high-pressure job. He thrives on it. He constantly says he performs very well under pressure, that he loves having the “power” he does, that he enjoys it.

Lately things have gotten even worse for her and her hubby is largely unsympathetic.

I’ve recently been feeling the hate of my job even more. When I express this to him, he just says, “that’s how it is.” Often I feel brushed off—“just gotta accept it.”

He points out that giving up the job would mean giving up many of the perks that come with it.

Or that I don’t matter—“an easier job wouldn’t pay as much”—when I bring up changing jobs and taking a small pay cut for immediate relief from the pressure. It all came to a head when I assisted someone on Friday, and by Tuesday that client had a $35k mess to deal with. They were super angry.

This, in turn, put a lot of pressure on her.

I have the account manager angry emailing me because this is a new client and they do not have a good impression of us now. Getting in first thing in the morning, reading all these emails and case notes, and seeing the gravity of what’s going on just made it all real.

For her, this is the manifestation of everything she was already feeling.

This is what I have been telling him I don’t want to have on me. This exact situation is what I was scared of, and now it’s happening.

Still, her husband thinks she should just deal with it.

He just says, “it happens sometimes.” Today I just want to quit. Quit and say forget this. He says I should just deal.

This couple just aren’t on the same page at all.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

Better communication could save this couple a lot of grief.

Sometimes supporting your partner means listening, even when you don’t agree.

A high-paying job is great, but peace of mind is worth something too.

This commenter thinks both sides bring up interesting points.

The job may have paid well, but chronic stress comes with a price tag of its own.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.