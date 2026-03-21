Woman Wanted To Meal Plan And Prepare Larger Batches Of Food To Save Money, But Her Husband Insisted That Leftovers “Don’t Taste Right”

Food preferences can create unexpected tension in marriage.

In this story, a woman agreed to cook more meals to save money, but her husband refuses to eat leftovers.

He insists leftovers “don’t taste right.”

Now, she feels frustrated and unsure if she’s unreasonable for wanting to meal plan.

Check out the full details below…

AITAH for telling my husband he needs to eat leftovers? My (31F) husband (35M) won’t eat leftovers. He says they “don’t taste right.” We have been together for 13 years, and he has never cooked a meal. Neither of us likes cooking. We have had a lot of takeout, but money is tight.

This woman agreed to cook for them, but she wanted to prepare larger meals.

He asked if I could cook more again. I said sure, no problem. I said I would cook a few larger meals and set aside portions to eat throughout the week. He is insisting that he will not eat leftovers. He says that most people do not cook like that unless they are trying to lose weight.

She finds it difficult to cook fresh meals every day for two people.

My problem is that it is hard and expensive to cook the exact amount for two people every day. I just want to be able to meal plan in a way that makes sense financially. I also want it to be less stressful for someone who does not like cooking. For your information, I do not mind that I am the one cooking and cleaning. He works full-time and I work part-time. That is not the issue.

He thinks she’s crazy for forcing him to eat leftovers.

He is just making me feel like I am crazy for asking him to eat leftovers. I do not know what to think. I definitely grew up eating leftovers often. I am not trying to cook one to two individual meals per day. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a sound suggestion from this user.

Another quick piece of advice here.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this one says the husband is rude.

Sometimes, the real recipe for conflict is yesterday’s dinner.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.