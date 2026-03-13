Woman Was Feeling Irritable And Didn’t Want To Greet Her Boyfriend’s Parents During A Quick Stop, But He Scoffed And Told Her To “Get Over It”

Social expectations can feel exhausting on the wrong day.

In this story, a woman admitted that she didn’t want to greet her boyfriend’s parents during quick stops at their house.

One day, she was feeling irritable and chose to stay in the car instead of saying hi to everyone.

But her boyfriend’s response felt like he was dismissing her feelings.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not wanting to say hi to my boyfriend’s family during quick visits? My boyfriend lives with his parents. Every time I go over, I am expected to hug his parents, say hi, and have a conversation. Even if it is just to pick something up or drop something off. I get that this is normal when we are staying for a while, but sometimes, it is just a five-minute stop.

This woman was not feeling well and didn’t want to get out of the car.

Recently, we stopped by their house for something. I told him I just wanted to stay in the car and not say hi. I was feeling irritable and having a great day. He scoffed and sighed. He said I needed to “get over it and figure it out.”

She felt like her boyfriend was dismissing her feelings.

I feel like he is dismissing my feelings. I am not rude to his family. I just do not have the energy to perform this social “dance” for every single visit. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

He’s being ridiculous, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Sometimes, it’s not about being rude.

It’s simply about running “low” on social battery.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.