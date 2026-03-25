Woman Was Told To Stop Waking Her Sibling Up For Work Every Morning, But When Her Sister Overslept, She Somehow Still Became The One To Blame

In a shared household, small favors can quickly turn into daily expectations.

When one younger sister kept waking her older sibling for work after she repeatedly slept through her alarms, the arrangement seemed simple enough — until the older sister rejected the help.

So when she decided to let her sister fail on her own, she still found herself the unfair scapegoat.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not waking my sister up after she told me it wasn’t my responsibility? My sister (26F) and I (24F) both live at home right now. She recently started a new job and needed to wake up early so she wouldn’t run late.

At first, she tried to help her sister out, but then was told her sibling could do it on her own.

For the first week, she kept sleeping through her alarms, so my mom asked me to always wake her up before I left for school. I did it a couple of times, but one morning she got upset and told me I didn’t need to act like her personal alarm clock. She said she didn’t need my help and could wake up on her own.

So she decided to take her sister at her word.

So the next morning I didn’t wake her up. I just got ready and left for school, so she slept through her alarm and ran late for work.

Her sister somehow blamed her for this.

When I got home later, she was annoyed and said I should’ve still woken her up because I knew she’d probably oversleep. I reminded her that she said I was not her personal alarm and that she didn’t want me doing it anymore. Now she’s saying I was being petty and that I could’ve easily helped her out anyway. So AITA for not waking her up? ⏰

Sounds like her sister needs a wake-up call and a reality check.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This judgement is pretty much a no-brainer for this commenter.

She really can’t be at fault here when her sister literally told her not to wake her up.

Her sister definitely made her own bed here.

It’s possible if she had woken up her sister, she would have been just as upset.

If you snooze on consequences, you can’t be surprised when you find yourself in a world of hurt.

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