Woman Went On Her First Kid-Free Beach Trip With Girl Friends, But One Friend Brought Her Child And Forced Her To Look After The Toddler

Friends should respect each other’s boundaries, especially when they are on vacation.

In this story, a woman finally went on a kid-free beach trip for the first time in two years.

But her friend, who brought her own child, kept forcing her to watch the kid while she checked her phone.

She was so frustrated that she confronted her friend and told her to stop being lazy.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for wanting a break? I (22F) and a friend (24F) have kids the same age (2). We recently did a girls’ beach trip. I left my child at home with my husband for the first time. As a result, for the first time in two years, I was child-free. My husband does what he can regarding our kid and does a lot. He is gone a lot for work, so I’ve never been apart from my kid for more than a few hours.

This woman’s friend has a habit of leaving her child with other people.

Some people might say I have a husband issue, but that isn’t the issue here. My friend brought her child, which no one in the group had a problem with at all. Except my friend has a habit of letting, or rather forcing, others to watch or parent her kid. Every time we hang out, she kind of checks out, goes on her phone, or wanders off. She sort of dumps her kid on the friend group.

Her friend “dumped” her kid on her when she just wanted a break.

Well, on this beach trip (overnight), she did just that to me. Remember, this was the first time in a long time I’ve been kid-free, at least from my own child. Here she is, dumping her kid on me. Her kid is asking me to play with them, walk with them, you know, kid stuff. And I just want a break!

She tried telling the child in a friendly way to ask her mom to play.

But here my friend is, playing on her phone, totally checked out. I try to redirect her kid back to her, saying, “Oh, you should ask your mom to play.” She says without missing a beat: “No, you have more patience for [kid’s name] anyway. You play with him.”

She got really mad and told her friend to stop being lazy.

My blood boiled. I explained to her that I left my kid at home because I wanted to be kid-free for the night and not babysit hers. She rolled her eyes. I just lost it and told her to “stop being lazy and watch your own kid.” Of course, she was annoyed. But the rest of the group had my back. My “friend” was so angry, I can’t help but feel like I’m in the wrong.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives a similar remark.

People are saying the same thing.

This person chimes in.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Even on a girls’ trip, some women come with extra baggage… literally.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.