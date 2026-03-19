Woman Who Drives A Big Vehicle Asks Another Driver For A Favor, But They Think The “Favor” Is Too Much To Ask

Imagine parking in the same parking spot at work every single day. You arrive early, so you know you can always get your favorite parking spot.

How would you respond if another driver seemed annoyed with how you parked your car even though you were parked perfectly between the lines?

In this story, one person is in that situation, and they’re really annoyed by the “favor” the other person asks. However, they are wondering if they really are the one who messed up.

Keep reading to decide who is right and who is wrong with this parking situation.

AITA for parking within the lines of a parking space? I was sitting my car this morning, after parking in a parking garage to eat my breakfast. I get to my work way early to take advantage of our in office gym. So there are plenty of spaces available, but I get to chose a prime spot since I get here so early. I watch another driver attempt to park between myself and another vehicle, and they chose to park elsewhere after a few attempts to get straight. I supposed because it was a tight spot between a column and a wall. I park by the wall, since it makes it easier to get in and out. They get out of their vehicle and are staring at me, they make a nervous smile and come to my window.

She wanted to ask a “favor.”

I was a bit confused, but wanted to be nice nonetheless since I work with these people. She is pleasant and polite, of course I reciprocate. But, what she says bugs me. She says: “Can I ask you a favor, if you park here again in the future?” Which threw me off since I park in the same spot nearly everyday. She proceeds as I continue to stare in confusion after uttering a questionable “Okay”.

Here’s the “favor”…

“Well, if you can try to park as close to the wall as possible, it would allow bigger vehicles like mine more room. That way it’s easier for us to get in and out.” Which sounds reasonable, so I say “I’m sorry, I didn’t intend to take up more room than I should. Am I not in my space?” Which she replies, “No, you are in the lines. Just that it would make it easier for me and other bigger trucks. You don’t need all this room. You can park closer to the wall.”

OP was really annoyed.

This, to be honest, irritated me immensely. I did not argue, and I was not rude. I just said “Okay” as nicely as I could without giving away that this seemed rude to me. I feel as though this person was being a jerk, but I have come to learn that more often than not, I am the jerk. Help?

As long as you’re parked in the lines, you’re not doing anything wrong. That woman doesn’t have to drive a large vehicle if she wants to be able to easily park in any parking spot. Her decision to drive a big vehicle does not mean others have to park as close to the wall as possible.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person agrees that the other driver was rude.

I completely agree!

She really probably is a control freak.

This person doesn’t think the woman knows how rude she really is.

Some people think they’re more important than anyone else.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.