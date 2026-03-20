Young Man Enjoyed A 12-8 Work Schedule That Fit His Life Perfectly, But His Family Members Began Pressuring Him To Find A “Proper Adult” Job With More Traditional Hours

Not everyone’s idea of a “normal” schedule looks the same.

So when one young man happily settled into a 12–8 workday that suited his lifestyle perfectly, his relatives kept pushing him to find a job with “normal hours.”

Before long, he finally lost his cool — and it didn’t go over well.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not getting a “real” job? So I (23M) have a full-time job and live on my own. I’ve never been a morning person, and I currently work a 12–8 p.m. shift.

Although some might find his schedule unorthodox, he feels it works for him.

Like I said, I’ve never been a morning person, so I rarely get up before 11 since it only takes 15 minutes to get to work. I’m usually on time, and I don’t call out for frivolous reasons. Due to my work schedule, I usually go to bed around 2 a.m. I save my days off for socializing and such and try to make doctor’s appointments, etc., for early mornings before work. I really like the way my schedule turns out.

But not everyone approves of the way he manages his time.

The issue comes with my family. Over the past year, they’ve been trying to push me into getting a job with more “normal” hours.

They seem to think they know better than him on how he should run his life.

Their reasoning is that if I worked more normal hours, I could help out and spend more time with them or even just have more of a social life. Like I said, I’m happy with my schedule, so I’ve been brushing them off. Unhappy with my responses, they’ve started telling me that I need to get a “proper adult” job.

That’s when he lost his cool.

I finally snapped and told them that I have a proper job and they need to respect that—and that if they can’t, I’m going to stop talking to them. They told me I’m immature and working a job that feeds my immaturity. I told them this is a schedule that works for me and then stopped engaging with them. AITA here?

There’s no sense in fixing something that isn’t broken.

What did Reddit think?

His life, his decision.

Who decided 9-5 was the only normal way to work?

His family’s reasoning is pretty self-serving.

The world doesn’t just stop after 5 pm.

The job paid the bills and fit his lifestyle, even if it didn’t fit his family’s expectations.

Everyone is entitled to their own schedule.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.