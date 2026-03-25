Young Woman Saved Money From Her Part-Time Job While Living At Home With Her Mom, But She Refused To Contribute $2K To “Help” The Family

Saving money is an important habit, especially for young adults.

The following story involves a young woman who had carefully saved about $4,000 from her part-time job.

When her mom discovered the amount she had been saving, she was asked to give about $2000 to help with household bills.

She thinks this is an unfair request, though. Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to give my mom my savings after she found out how much I have? (19F) I (19F) am currently in college and still living at home. I have been working part-time since I was 16. I am really strict about saving. I do not go out much. I do not buy expensive stuff. I have managed to save a decent amount. It is around $4k.

This young woman’s mom saw how much she has in her banking app.

Last week, my mom asked me to log into my banking app. She asked me to transfer money for groceries because her card was not working. While I was doing that, she saw my total savings. She went quiet.

Her mom demanded that she pay $2,000 monthly to “help” the family.

Later that night, she told me that since I am living under her roof, I should contribute more. She said it is selfish of me to hoard money while she is struggling. She asked me to give her $2k to help the family. She said I could always earn it back. The thing is she is not unemployed or anything. She works full-time. We are not rich, but we are not in crisis either.

She told her mom she couldn’t give that much amount.

I already pay for my own school stuff and my phone bill. I also sometimes pay for groceries. I was saving that money in case I move out. I was also saving it for emergencies. When I said I was not comfortable giving that much, she called me ungrateful. She said I am acting like a tenant, instead of a daughter.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

Now, my relatives are saying I should help. They say family helps family. But I feel like she only wants it because she saw how much I had. AITA for refusing to give her half my savings?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this one.

People are saying the same thing.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and meaningful.

It’s your money. No one can force you to give it up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.