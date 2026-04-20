April 20, 2026 at 4:55 am

A 22-Year-Old Dog Still Gets Excited When It’s Time To Eat Dinner

by Matthew Gilligan

dog eating his dinner

TikTok/@walkieswithcammy

Senior dogs are simply the best!

They’ve been around the block more than a few times and they enjoy the small things in life.

A woman named Jess showed TikTok viewers how her 22-year-old dog named Cammy behaves when it’s time to eat dinner…and it’s really sweet!

dog waiting to eat dinner

TikTok/@walkieswithcammy

Cammy waited outside a door while her dinner was being prepared.

She crept forward as Jess continued to get her meal together.

And then Cammy excitedly ran into the room when her food was ready.

dog waiting to eat dinner

TikTok/@walkieswithcammy

Then it was time to chow down!

In the caption, Jess wrote, “Cammy did very well. Her impulse control gets the better of her in her old age, especially when it comes to din dins.”

dog eating his dinner

TikTok/@walkieswithcammy

Check out the video.

@walkieswithcammy

cammy did very well 💖 her impulse control gets the better of her in her old age especially when it comes to dindins 🍽 #seniordog #dindins #dinnertime #dogparents #dogtok

♬ original sound – Jess & Cammy 👑

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.30.26 AM A 22 Year Old Dog Still Gets Excited When Its Time To Eat Dinner

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.30.33 AM A 22 Year Old Dog Still Gets Excited When Its Time To Eat Dinner

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.30.52 AM A 22 Year Old Dog Still Gets Excited When Its Time To Eat Dinner

This is absolutely adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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