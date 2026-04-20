A 22-Year-Old Dog Still Gets Excited When It’s Time To Eat Dinner

Senior dogs are simply the best!

They’ve been around the block more than a few times and they enjoy the small things in life.

A woman named Jess showed TikTok viewers how her 22-year-old dog named Cammy behaves when it’s time to eat dinner…and it’s really sweet!

Cammy waited outside a door while her dinner was being prepared.

She crept forward as Jess continued to get her meal together.

And then Cammy excitedly ran into the room when her food was ready.

Then it was time to chow down!

In the caption, Jess wrote, “Cammy did very well. Her impulse control gets the better of her in her old age, especially when it comes to din dins.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer was impressed.

This is absolutely adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.