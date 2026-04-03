A Career Expert Shared How Workers Can Respond To Someone Shooting Down Their Ideas

It’s that time again…

Our favorite career expert Rachel is back to give TikTokkers advice about how to get ahead in the workplace!

In this edition, Rachel talked about how people can deal with a situation that a lot of folks run into at their jobs.

Rachel told viewers, “When somebody passionately responds to something you’ve proposed, essentially shutting down your idea or poking holes in it, that’s not a fun experience to be in.”

She added, “But good leaders can handle that feedback with grace by getting at the root of the problem.”

Rachel then said, “Here’s a phrase you can use the next time that this happens.”

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “I can see you’re passionate about this. Can you share what your concerns are?”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

And this viewer was impressed.

This is good advice for the workplace!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁