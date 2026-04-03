April 3, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Career Expert Shared How Workers Can Respond To Someone Shooting Down Their Ideas

by Matthew Gilligan

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

It’s that time again…

Our favorite career expert Rachel is back to give TikTokkers advice about how to get ahead in the workplace!

In this edition, Rachel talked about how people can deal with a situation that a lot of folks run into at their jobs.

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel told viewers, “When somebody passionately responds to something you’ve proposed, essentially shutting down your idea or poking holes in it, that’s not a fun experience to be in.”

She added, “But good leaders can handle that feedback with grace by getting at the root of the problem.”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel then said, “Here’s a phrase you can use the next time that this happens.”

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “I can see you’re passionate about this. Can you share what your concerns are?”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Take a look at the video.

@thatcareerchic

#workplacecommunication tip 3 | #confidencetips #careertips

♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

Now let’s see how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.57.20 AM A Career Expert Shared How Workers Can Respond To Someone Shooting Down Their Ideas

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.57.26 AM A Career Expert Shared How Workers Can Respond To Someone Shooting Down Their Ideas

This is good advice for the workplace!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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