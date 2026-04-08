April 8, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Career Expert Shared Three Things Nobody Ever Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

by Matthew Gilligan

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

You never really know what a job is like until you actually get in the weeds and do it yourself.

BUT, it’s still helpful to do as much research as possible before you jump into a career.

A career expert named Rachel told TikTok viewers three things that nobody told her about working in Corporate America.

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel told viewers, “Here are three things that nobody taught me about being in Corporate America.”

She then said, “Your work does not speak for itself. You speak for yourself.”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel continued, “Confidence equals competence. If you don’t have one, most people will assume you don’t have the other.”

She added, “Your long-term impact, results, and career are dependent on the strength of your network.”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Viewers shared their thoughts.

@thatcareerchic

Lessons from #corporateamerica // #careeradvice #corporateculture #selfadvocacy

♬ Dance of the Dead – Timothy Chooi

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.01.34 AM A Career Expert Shared Three Things Nobody Ever Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.01.45 AM A Career Expert Shared Three Things Nobody Ever Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.01.51 AM A Career Expert Shared Three Things Nobody Ever Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

This is good to know if you’re gonna pursue a career in the corporate world!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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