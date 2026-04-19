A Cat Wasn’t Happy When Her Owners Adopted A New Puppy

Introducing a new animal into your home can be a pretty tricky endeavor.

Some pets hit it off right away and become the best of friends.

And others…well, not so much.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how cat reacted when she got a new puppy.

A puppy sat on a couch in the video…

And the cat had a look of pure horror on her face.

The video’s text overlay reads, “She does NOT like him.”

And it’s pretty obvious that the cat simply couldn’t believe what was going on!

The caption reads, “My cat is not a fan of him.”

Tell us something we don’t know…

Check out the video.

Judging by this follow-up video, it looks like these two are starting to warm up to each other!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a funny photo.

Another individual spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This cat’s look says it all!

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