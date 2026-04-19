April 19, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Wasn’t Happy When Her Owners Adopted A New Puppy

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and cat on couch

TikTok/@grimesz8

Introducing a new animal into your home can be a pretty tricky endeavor.

Some pets hit it off right away and become the best of friends.

And others…well, not so much.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how cat reacted when she got a new puppy.

dog and cat on a couch

TikTok/@grimesz8

A puppy sat on a couch in the video…

And the cat had a look of pure horror on her face.

The video’s text overlay reads, “She does NOT like him.”

cat on a couch

TikTok/@grimesz8

And it’s pretty obvious that the cat simply couldn’t believe what was going on!

The caption reads, “My cat is not a fan of him.”

Tell us something we don’t know…

dog and cat on a couch

TikTok/@grimesz8

Check out the video.

@grimesz8

My cat is not a fan of him 🤣 #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #miniamericanshepherd

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Judging by this follow-up video, it looks like these two are starting to warm up to each other!

@grimesz8

Pochita now shares her bed with him 💕🙈 #dogsofttiktok #catsoftiktiok #miniamericanshepherd

♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) (Sped Up Version) – FIFTY FIFTY

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a funny photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.28.42 AM A Cat Wasnt Happy When Her Owners Adopted A New Puppy

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.29.00 AM A Cat Wasnt Happy When Her Owners Adopted A New Puppy

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.29.36 AM A Cat Wasnt Happy When Her Owners Adopted A New Puppy

This cat’s look says it all!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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