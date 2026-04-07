A College Student’s Mom And Sister Demanded They Change Their Hair And Take Out Their Piercings For A Family Funeral, But They Won’t Do It

It’s a fact that a lot of folks out there are pretty hung up on what other people look like.

And, when it comes to family members, this can lead to some conflict when it’s time for folks to get together.

A person talked about why they’re fighting with their mom and sister about their appearance in regard to an upcoming funeral.

Check out what they had to say.

AITA for refusing to dye my hair a ‘natural’ color and take my face piercing out for my great grandfather’s funeral? “My great grandfather passed away a couple days ago and the funeral service will be next week. I’m a senior in college and I’m taking off of work and school to go to my great grandfather’s funeral an honor his memory. I live in a different state than the rest of my family so I have to fly out there. It’s a whole expensive process to go to this funeral, but I want to be there for my grieving family and see my Pop Pop one last time.

They got an ultimatum…

My mother and older sister called me earlier today and told me that I have to either wear a hat or dye my hair a natural color AND take out all my face piercing when I go to the service. I said no that its a disrespectful request to ask me to do all that. Pop Pop always said he loved my hair and the way I dress (I’ve been dying my hair for the better part of a decade now) I don’t look this way for attention or anything. I’ve had a long struggle with my appearance and like myself in my body and stuff.

They just don’t get it.

It’s just I spent so long trying to enjoy how I look and it seems silly to change it for someone who KNOWS WHAT I LOOK LIKE. I haven’t seen my pop pop or my extended family in a couple years because I haven’t been able to travel while in college. And I’m fully independent financial wise from my family. They haven’t seen me since I started transitioning is my point and I’m already worried I’m gonna get grief for it. I just can’t help but feel like they are embarrassed to be associated with me. My mom and my sister saw me only a couple months ago, I’m talking about my extended family btw. It’s my family, I should show up as I am, don’t you think? Im gonna wear a nice outfit, but even my mom was policing that too. For notes: I have green hair, short. I have two lip piercings, a septum, a bridge and eyebrow piercing. I just don’t think it makes sense to change my appearance? But if it’s truly disrespectful to show up to a funeral looking the way I do, I will do it. I’ve never been to a funeral but it just seems like a stupid request. I feel like, especially for a funeral, my family should take me as I am.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

And this person shared their thoughts.

They’re don’t want to change up the way they look for this somber family event.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.