A Couple Found Out Their Dog Was Being A Big Faker About Being Able To Jump Up On A Bed

Some dogs can only be described with one word: ACTORS.

In fact, some of them are so good at their craft that they could even be considered THESPIANS.

A couple named Stephani and Riles posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they learned that their dog is so talented that he should be considered for an Academy Award.

The video shows the dog dog next to a bed.

He made feeble attempts to get up on the bed, but he wouldn’t make the leap.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When we’re around: Can’t jump, bones hurt.”

Another text overlay reads, “When we’re not around.”

The video showed the dog on top of the kitchen table, snooping around.

The caption reads, “The performance he puts on when we’re home deserves an Oscar.”

They’re definitely right about that!

Take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

The video footage doesn’t lie…this dog is a big faker!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.