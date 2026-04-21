April 21, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Couple Found Out Their Dog Was Being A Big Faker About Being Able To Jump Up On A Bed

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a table

TikTok/@stephandriles

Some dogs can only be described with one word: ACTORS.

In fact, some of them are so good at their craft that they could even be considered THESPIANS.

A couple named Stephani and Riles posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they learned that their dog is so talented that he should be considered for an Academy Award.

dog next to a bed

TikTok/@stephandriles

The video shows the dog dog next to a bed.

He made feeble attempts to get up on the bed, but he wouldn’t make the leap.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When we’re around: Can’t jump, bones hurt.”

dog next to a bed

TikTok/@stephandriles

Another text overlay reads, “When we’re not around.”

The video showed the dog on top of the kitchen table, snooping around.

The caption reads, “The performance he puts on when we’re home deserves an Oscar.”

They’re definitely right about that!

dog on a table

TikTok/@stephandriles

Take a look at the video.

@stephandriles

The performance he puts on when we’re home deserves an Oscar 🤣 #baddogs #funnydogvideo #dogsofttiktok

♬ original sound – Taylor Quitara

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.35.47 PM A Couple Found Out Their Dog Was Being A Big Faker About Being Able To Jump Up On A Bed

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.35.59 PM A Couple Found Out Their Dog Was Being A Big Faker About Being Able To Jump Up On A Bed

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.36.08 PM A Couple Found Out Their Dog Was Being A Big Faker About Being Able To Jump Up On A Bed

The video footage doesn’t lie…this dog is a big faker!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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