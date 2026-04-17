April 17, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Customer Brought A Photo To Her Stylist, But She Didn’t End Up With The Haircut She Expected

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her hair

TikTok/@theediearchive

Have you ever brought a photo to a hair stylist and told them, “This! This is what I want to look like!”

If you have, you know that sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.

A woman named Edie showed TikTok viewers how her haircut excursion didn’t go as planned.

photo of a haircut

TikTok/@theediearchive

Edie sat in her car in the video.

The text overlay reads, “I just got all my hair cut off. This is what I asked for.”

She showed viewers the photo she brought to her stylist…

woman in her car

TikTok/@theediearchive

And then Edie showed how her haircut turned out…

Ouch!

The video’s caption reads, “I think this qualifies as an emergency. LA friends, please send your short hair salon recs.”

woman in her car

TikTok/@theediearchive

Check out the video.

@theediearchive

I think this qualifies as an emergency. LA friends please send your short hair salon recs 😭 #losangeleshair #microbob #lasalon #haircuttransformation

♬ original sound – Edie Ofstedal

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.13.13 PM A Customer Brought A Photo To Her Stylist, But She Didnt End Up With The Haircut She Expected

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.13.25 PM A Customer Brought A Photo To Her Stylist, But She Didnt End Up With The Haircut She Expected

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.13.37 PM A Customer Brought A Photo To Her Stylist, But She Didnt End Up With The Haircut She Expected

Her haircut really went off the rails!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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