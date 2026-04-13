A Customer Called A Restaurant And Tried To Get Food That She Never Ordered

It’s sad, but true…

There are a lot of folks out there who try to get something for nothing!

In this story, a restaurant worker talked about what happened when a customer tried to pull the wool over their eyes to get some food for free.

Get all the details below.

Customer demanded food for an order that didn’t exist. “I had a really rude customer on the phone. She was explaining how she had just placed the order. I asked for ticket number she was confused what I meant by that.

Hmmm…

I told her I didn’t see it anywhere in our system and no ticket was printed out, she said that her card was charged for the order of it being $70+ and she didn’t want to be charged again. I even asked her if she placed it at the right location, she claimed yes. I told her there isn’t much that I could do since I didn’t see the order she kept yelling at me demanding for her food. I told her again I didn’t see any history of it, and advised her to dispute the charge to her bank so she can get a refund so she could replace the order.

This lady might’ve been trying to pull a fast one!

She was not happy about that, said she didn’t want to dispute it and kept demanding for her food. I sympathized with her frustration but in the end handed it to my coworker to deal with since she kept escalating it. We later looked at her previous order history which her last order was back in September so she’s a legit customer. Was it possible she was trying to get free food? I’ve never dealt with this before, this is my first restaurant job. Has anyone else experienced it and is there any other way I could have handled it? I never raised my voice with her, tried to be patient, and even told her that I sympathize with her frustration. In the end she told my coworker she would call back but never did.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It sounds like she was trying to get some free food…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.