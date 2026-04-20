A Customer Demanded To Be Allowed To Use Multiple Coupons On A Single Can Of Formula And When She Was Told No, She Said She’s Allowed Because She’s A Parent

When you work at a retail store, you need to follow the policies and rules in order to protect the store and yourself.

What would you do if a customer was demanding to use multiple coupons on one item even though it clearly said that this was not allowed?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so the customer got upset and said that if she was a parent, she would let her.

If you were a parent, you’d let me break the law! Yesterday I had a lady come through my line, she bought one container of $15 formula and about $200 worth of clothing.

No big deal, mistakes happen.

She handed me two $5 rebate checks(basically coupons) for the formula. I read the checks and it specifies that you can only use one coupon per item purchased. I informed her of this. “Well, I’ve always been allowed to use two or three or four for each item.”

Sorry, you’re not using multiple coupons.

Okay, lady. I call my manager over since I can already tell she’s going to be stubborn. I fill him in and he agrees, telling her she can only use one, and that it’s the rebate check manufacturer’s rule, not ours. If we were to let her use two, it would be breaking the law.

Why does this matter.

She glares at my manager, and asks, “Do you have children?” He says he does not.

Having kids doesn’t mean you can break laws or policy.

“Well if you had children, you would understand and let me use both of them!” We inform her again that this isn’t anything personal, but we simply aren’t allowed to use both checks.

Don’t take it personally.

“Can’t you just have some compassion and let me use both? I’ve done this for all four of my kids!” We tell her no again. She pays in a huff and leaves.

Having enough money to pay for formula and other things for a baby is hard, but that doesn’t mean the store can violate the rules to help her out.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I think this commenter is right.

Wow, pathetic.

This commenter isn’t wrong.

Even if people were nice, you still couldn’t violate the policy.

This doesn’t make sense.

Your money problems don’t justify her breaking the law.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.