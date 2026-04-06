April 6, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dachshund Jumped Into A Bathtub With Her Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a bath

TikTok/@ms_louella.marrie

If you’ve ever spent any time around a Dachshund, you know that they can be mischievous little creatures!

And this pup certainly fits the bill.

Her name is Louella and her owner showed TikTok viewers how it’s hard for her to get any privacy at all with this little terror running around the house.

dog in a bath

TikTok/@ms_louella.marrie

Louella’s owner was taking a bath…

And Louella tried a few times to jump into the tub.

dog in a bath

TikTok/@ms_louella.marrie

The pooch finally made it over the edge and splashed down into the water with her owner.

The video’s text overlay reads, “‘My Dachshund hates the bath.’ Well, that must be nice, because I can’t keep mine out.”

The caption reads, “I haven’t taken a single bath alone. They do not lie, they are velcro dogs.”

dog in a bath

TikTok/@ms_louella.marrie

Check out the video.

@ms_louella.marrie

like i havent taken a single bath alone. they do not lie they are velcro dogs #fypage #minidachshund #baths #puppy #stayout

♬ Queen of Disaster – ella

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.14.56 AM A Dachshund Jumped Into A Bathtub With Her Owner

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.15.15 AM A Dachshund Jumped Into A Bathtub With Her Owner

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.15.36 AM A Dachshund Jumped Into A Bathtub With Her Owner

Well, I guess she really wanted to take a dip…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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