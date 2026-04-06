A Dachshund Jumped Into A Bathtub With Her Owner

If you’ve ever spent any time around a Dachshund, you know that they can be mischievous little creatures!

And this pup certainly fits the bill.

Her name is Louella and her owner showed TikTok viewers how it’s hard for her to get any privacy at all with this little terror running around the house.

Louella’s owner was taking a bath…

And Louella tried a few times to jump into the tub.

The pooch finally made it over the edge and splashed down into the water with her owner.

The video’s text overlay reads, “‘My Dachshund hates the bath.’ Well, that must be nice, because I can’t keep mine out.”

The caption reads, “I haven’t taken a single bath alone. They do not lie, they are velcro dogs.”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared a photo.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

Well, I guess she really wanted to take a dip…

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