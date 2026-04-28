April 28, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Had A Funny Reaction The First Time He Heard Someone Play The Bagpipes

by Matthew Gilligan

dog listening to bagpipes

TikTok/@kelseydarragh

Let’s be honest: is there anything cuter than a dog tilting its head when it hears something unusual?

Absolutely not!

A woman named Kelsey posted a video on TikTok and showed how her dog Hippo reacted when he heard bagpipes for the first time on a street in Scotland.

dog listening to bagpipes

TikTok/@kelseydarragh

Kelsey pushed Hippo in a stroller towards a man playing the bagpipes on a street.

dog listening to bagpipes

TikTok/@kelseydarragh

Hippo was definitely intrigued and he tilted his head from side to side.

The video’s caption reads, “Can you tell it’s my first time?”

How cute!

dog listening to bagpipes

TikTok/@kelseydarragh

Take a look at the video.

@kelseydarragh

Can you tell it’s my first time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥹🦛 #dailyhippo #staffy #rescuedog #edinburgh

♬ original sound – kelsey

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.40.50 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction The First Time He Heard Someone Play The Bagpipes

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.41.00 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction The First Time He Heard Someone Play The Bagpipes

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.41.19 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction The First Time He Heard Someone Play The Bagpipes

These were sound brand new sounds for this pooch!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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