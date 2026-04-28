A Dog Had A Funny Reaction The First Time He Heard Someone Play The Bagpipes

Let’s be honest: is there anything cuter than a dog tilting its head when it hears something unusual?

Absolutely not!

A woman named Kelsey posted a video on TikTok and showed how her dog Hippo reacted when he heard bagpipes for the first time on a street in Scotland.

Kelsey pushed Hippo in a stroller towards a man playing the bagpipes on a street.

Hippo was definitely intrigued and he tilted his head from side to side.

The video’s caption reads, “Can you tell it’s my first time?”

How cute!

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

These were sound brand new sounds for this pooch!

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