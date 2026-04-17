A Dog Is Still Scared Months Later After A Glass Was Pushed Off A Table And Shattered

We always hear about how elephants have amazing memories, but dogs can be pretty impressive in that department, as well!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and proved that pooches don’t forget things very easily.

The TikTokker’s friend sat in a chair at a desk in the video.

The text overlay reads, “Once my friend accidentally pushed a glass off that table. It fell and broke and scared my dog.”

The camera panned over and then the dramatic music kicked in.

The text overlay reads, “Now, every time my friend sits there, my dog refuses to even look at her.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “One little accident and a broken trust. My dog has a really good memory. She remembers the good and the bad.”

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This dog has a pretty impressive memory!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.