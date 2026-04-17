April 17, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Dog Is Still Scared Months Later After A Glass Was Pushed Off A Table And Shattered

by Matthew Gilligan

dog staring at a wall

TikTok/@laamiii23

We always hear about how elephants have amazing memories, but dogs can be pretty impressive in that department, as well!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and proved that pooches don’t forget things very easily.

woman at a desk

TikTok/@laamiii23

The TikTokker’s friend sat in a chair at a desk in the video.

The text overlay reads, “Once my friend accidentally pushed a glass off that table. It fell and broke and scared my dog.”

dog staring at a wall

TikTok/@laamiii23

The camera panned over and then the dramatic music kicked in.

The text overlay reads, “Now, every time my friend sits there, my dog refuses to even look at her.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “One little accident and a broken trust. My dog has a really good memory. She remembers the good and the bad.”

dog staring at a wall

TikTok/@laamiii23

Check out the video.

@laamiii23

One little accident and a broken trust 😭 My dog has a really good memory, she remember the good and the bad 😭🤣 #dog #funny #brokentrust #accident #fyp

♬ sonido original – Bryan BOJORQUEZ

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.55.14 AM A Dog Is Still Scared Months Later After A Glass Was Pushed Off A Table And Shattered

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.55.21 AM A Dog Is Still Scared Months Later After A Glass Was Pushed Off A Table And Shattered

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.55.34 AM A Dog Is Still Scared Months Later After A Glass Was Pushed Off A Table And Shattered

This dog has a pretty impressive memory!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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