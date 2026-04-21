A Dog Made A Huge Mess While His Owner Was Gone

Folks, you’re about to be introduced to a pooch who can only be described by one word: TROUBLE.

His name is Siggy and his owner showed TikTok viewers what this mischievous little fella got into at her house while she was gone.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Get a Dachshund, they said.”

The text continued, “It will be fun, they said.”

And Siggy had made a huge mess!

The pooch was laying on a plastic tray and grass turf and dirt was all over the place.

The video’s caption reads, “This is what I came home to today.”

Bad dog!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She probably won’t be leaving him alone again anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.