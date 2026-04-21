April 21, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Made A Huge Mess While His Owner Was Gone

by Matthew Gilligan

dog making a mess

TikTok/@sigtheween

Folks, you’re about to be introduced to a pooch who can only be described by one word: TROUBLE.

His name is Siggy and his owner showed TikTok viewers what this mischievous little fella got into at her house while she was gone.

dog making a mess

TikTok/@sigtheween

The video’s text overlay reads, “Get a Dachshund, they said.”

The text continued, “It will be fun, they said.”

dog making a mess

TikTok/@sigtheween

And Siggy had made a huge mess!

The pooch was laying on a plastic tray and grass turf and dirt was all over the place.

The video’s caption reads, “This is what I came home to today.”

Bad dog!

dog making a mess

TikTok/@sigtheween

Check out the video.

@sigtheween

Yeah so this is what i came home to today #dachshundsoftiktok #dachshundquirks #doxiesoftiktok #minidoxie

♬ Queen of Disaster – ella

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.52.14 PM A Dog Made A Huge Mess While His Owner Was Gone

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.52.21 PM A Dog Made A Huge Mess While His Owner Was Gone

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.52.41 PM A Dog Made A Huge Mess While His Owner Was Gone

She probably won’t be leaving him alone again anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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