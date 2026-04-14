April 14, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Dog Wasn’t Happy When He Realized Her Favorite Human Wasn’t There

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a bed

TikTok/@harlowthefluffmix

Well, you can’t please everyone…

And you also can’t please every DOG.

A woman posted a video and showed folks how her dog Harlow reacted when she realized she wasn’t the person the pooch was looking for.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@harlowthefluffmix

Harlow came through bedroom door and jumped up on the bed.

The TikTokker said hi to her…

And then her expression changed immediately.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@harlowthefluffmix

Harlow turned his back on her and then laid down.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog thought they were greeting the main human, but realizes you’re the backup human.”

The caption reads, “Still grateful to be runner-up.”

Well, that’s better than nothing, I guess!

dog on a bed

TikTok/@harlowthefluffmix

Here’s the video.

@harlowthefluffmix

Still grateful to be runner up #dogsoftiktok #dogslife #pov

♬ original sound – HarlowTheFluffMix

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.05.37 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When He Realized Her Favorite Human Wasnt There

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.05.46 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When He Realized Her Favorite Human Wasnt There

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.06.00 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When He Realized Her Favorite Human Wasnt There

Dogs definitely like to play favorites, no doubt about it!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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