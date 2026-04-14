A Dog Wasn’t Happy When He Realized Her Favorite Human Wasn’t There

Well, you can’t please everyone…

And you also can’t please every DOG.

A woman posted a video and showed folks how her dog Harlow reacted when she realized she wasn’t the person the pooch was looking for.

Harlow came through bedroom door and jumped up on the bed.

The TikTokker said hi to her…

And then her expression changed immediately.

Harlow turned his back on her and then laid down.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog thought they were greeting the main human, but realizes you’re the backup human.”

The caption reads, “Still grateful to be runner-up.”

Well, that’s better than nothing, I guess!

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Dogs definitely like to play favorites, no doubt about it!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.