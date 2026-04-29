A Friend’s Ex Was Hitting On Her And Asked Her To Make Him A Scarf, So She Talked To The Friend To Find Out He Hated Bright Colors, Which Prompted Her To Make A Bright And Itchy Scarf

Making friends with the parents of your children’s friends is great, but sometimes it can get awkward.

What would you do if the friend’s father kept hitting on you and even said he was falling in love, even though you are married?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she talked to his ex wife and found out he hates bright scarfs, so she knitted one as a gift.

I made a scarf for my friend’s ex. My (26f) son (5m) has a best friend (5m) that he has ben wanting to hang out with since school started.

It is great when you can be friends with your kid’s friend’s parents.

I got his mom’s (32f) number and we hung out. A couple days later, my son’s friend’s dad (32m) waited for me after picking up his kids so he could give me his number. For the sake of ease of reading, my son will be J, his friend will be A, his friend’s mom will be M and his friend’s dad will be C. My husband (33m) will be D.

This can be hard on everyone.

The parents of my child’s friend are in the process of getting divorced. It was a little weird, but I decided to go for it. He had his kid half the time, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt to set up some playdates with him.

Ok, shouldn’t be a big deal.

Last Wednesday, I had asked M if she would like to go see Paw Patrol with us on Friday. She informed me that she had a date, so suggested I arrange this movie seeing with C. I texted C and asked if he would bring A to the movies so A and J could watch a movie together. C agreed to watch the movie. I ended up sitting between C and D, and the kids sat in the row in front of us.

What? Very inappropriate.

There was a seat between myself and C. C kept trying to grab my hand. Later that night, C asked me if I thought he was creepy, and he apologized for “the hand thing”. I figured it was a one-time thing. It wasn’t.

Why is he doing this?

He kept trying to touch me when we had playdates. He even said that our kids were already like brothers. He asked me to pick him, even though I am very much in love with my husband. C even said, “I don’t want to ruin this, but I think I’m falling in love with you.” Crazy, right?

She needs to put a stop to this right away.

We’ve only know each other for two weeks. Anyway, he asked me to make him a scarf. I am scared of men who come on that strong, so I agreed, if only to avoid anything bad. I hung out with M today and we decided to do something that I believe is very petty. C absolutely hates bright colors, according to M.

This is important information, I’m sure.

He also doesn’t like his scarves to be fluffy, or to have holes in them. So of course we went to our local craft store and purchased some roving yarn, so it’s super thick and fluffy. Then we got another yarn that was kind of scratchy. And I got a giant crochet hook specifically for this scarf.

This is the exact type of scarf that he won’t like.

I crocheted a linen stitch, which, when crocheted with a giant hook, makes for very holey scarves. So, this scarf is about 4 feet long without he extremely bright tassels on the ends of the scarf. Those tassels are a little over a foot long. Just for fun, I’ve tried on the scarf and it is definitely not a comfy scarf.

This is pretty funny, I have to be honest.

I’m planning on giving the scarf to C tomorrow when we pick up our kids. D will be there with me, pretending to be on his phone, but recording the interaction so we can show M because she wanted to see his reaction. We have also agreed that if C complains to M about the scarf, she will say, “It looks like she put a lot of effort into the scarf. The least you could do it wear it.”

They are really committed to this revenge.

There is some extra yarn from the second skein of yarn that M is going to turn into a headband for A, and she’s going to line it with fleece so the yarn won’t bother A. And she’s going to tell A that the headband matches the scarf that C has. A loves to wear things that match C, so that will be fun.

They are taking a serious situation and making it funny.

I’m excited. I haven’t really had the opportunity to do something petty like this before.

While I love the revenge, I think they also have to make sure that it is clear that this relationship is not happening.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Those red flags would come in handy.

This is what I was thinking as well.

I’m sure he was.

It is pretty weird.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

She should have made it clear she wasn’t interested from the beginning.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.