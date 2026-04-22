A Great Pyrenees Dog Cuddled A Tiny Kitten

Great Pyrenees dogs are known as gentle giants, and this video does absolutely nothing to take away from that stereotype.

A woman named Rachelle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her Great Pyrenees interacted with a tiny kitten.

In the video, the Great Pyrenees laid on the ground, with a cat snuggled up next to it.

Rachelle then checked between the dog’s leg and this pooch was hiding a kitten under there!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You say you aren’t keeping any kittens, but the guard dog has other plans.”

Rachelle’s dog looked kind of peeved that she was cramping its style.

The caption reads, “Excuse me for interrupting!”

Here’s the video.

And this kitten is now part of the family!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

These two are gonna inseparable best friends!

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