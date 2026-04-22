April 22, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Great Pyrenees Dog Cuddled A Tiny Kitten

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a kitten

TikTok/@a.rachelle1022

Great Pyrenees dogs are known as gentle giants, and this video does absolutely nothing to take away from that stereotype.

A woman named Rachelle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her Great Pyrenees interacted with a tiny kitten.

dog with a kitten

TikTok/@a.rachelle1022

In the video, the Great Pyrenees laid on the ground, with a cat snuggled up next to it.

Rachelle then checked between the dog’s leg and this pooch was hiding a kitten under there!

dog with a kitten

TikTok/@a.rachelle1022

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You say you aren’t keeping any kittens, but the guard dog has other plans.”

Rachelle’s dog looked kind of peeved that she was cramping its style.

The caption reads, “Excuse me for interrupting!”

dog with a kitten

TikTok/@a.rachelle1022

Here’s the video.

@a.rachelle1022

excuse me for interrupting! #kitten #greatpyrenees #cute #fyp #viral

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And this kitten is now part of the family!

@a.rachelle1022

Replying to @JanetSnakehole not like I really had a choice anyways #fyp #viral #greatpyrenees #cute #kitten

♬ original sound – SpongeBob background music

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.25.41 PM A Great Pyrenees Dog Cuddled A Tiny Kitten

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.25.54 PM A Great Pyrenees Dog Cuddled A Tiny Kitten

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.26.07 PM A Great Pyrenees Dog Cuddled A Tiny Kitten

These two are gonna inseparable best friends!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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