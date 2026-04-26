A Homeowner’s Rude Neighbors Were Parking Their Vehicles In Front Of His House, So He Moved His Big Truck So They Couldn’t Park There Anymore

Having rude neighbors can be a constant headache.

And this guy knows all about it.

He wrote the story below and talked about how he decided to get some petty revenge on his neighbors who drove him nuts.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

Overflow parking at home. “I live in a small neighborhood. It’s me, wife and children ( all under 10 )… My neighbors have maybe 7-8 people living in the house. Let’s say Mom/Dad, adult children and their partners. All over the age of 25 ( if I had to make an assumption ) they hardly interact with us… which is fine… like the Ron Swanson quote ( the man only spoke two words to me, was the best friend I ever had… but I digress. ) We have three vehicles total in our driveway.

Whoa…

My neighbors have 7… they take up their driveway, and just use the front of our house as their personal spots. I’m 30… they just trounce all over the front part of the yard, blast music, let the vehicles run all the time just idling, slamming doors, you name it. I’ve got kids in the house and it’s just a pain in the neck anytime they wake up from their foolishness. I don’t have much of a hill to stand on, because it’s “public”…

He had an idea…

So I was thinking one day… well shoot, I’ve got an F250 that will take up quite a bit of real estate in the front. So I moved the truck from the driveway, into the front of the house and stopped right at the property line. This gives them enough room for a motorcycle to park (and they don’t have one, haha). I parked it there for two weeks straight, then every now and again I’d watch the neighbors inconvenience the other neighbors, by parking in front of their houses. After about two weeks, I rolled the truck back a few feet to give them oe open slot in front of my house to park. The truck has been sitting there for 2 years. Now they show a little more respect to the one spot area that I’m “allowing them “ to park.”

Check out what folks had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a story.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user asked a good question.

And this person spoke up.

It’s safe to say that his neighbors learned their lesson.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.