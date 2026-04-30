A Hotel Manager Is Getting Tired Of Dealing With Online Travel Agents (OTAs) And Is Wondering If They Are Even Worth It These Days

Working as a hotel manager comes with a lot of challenges, including dealing with online travel agents (OTAs).

One manager of a few hotels is running into a variety of issues with them and is wondering if it is even worth dealing with them anymore.

She reached out to other managers in this story to see what people think.

Hotel Managers: OTA Issues I just started working with a hotel management firm that has about 15 properties.

I’m sure this type of hotel is very common.

Most of these are 3 star properties in the south and western part of the United States. We are not a super high tech firm and if fact quite the opposite.

This could be very frustrating.

The problem we are having is that dealing with the OTAs is becoming a total pain. Talk about a bunch of unethical scammers. Yes these guys provide room traffic. But the amount of time we have to spend chasing revenue or disputing commissions or fees is a joke.

Why would hotels work with these people?

And they make it hard and change the goalposts all the time. And it’s not as if we have a lot of people doing this. The OTAs make it really hard for us at the property levels. Is anyone else experiencing this?

I would imagine that this is a challenge for hotel managers across the country.

Let’s see what the people in the comments had to say about it.

This person certainly agrees.

Maybe they really aren’t worth it.

They will hate them eventually.

Apparently they are still worth the hassle.

This person has a solution.

Apparently everyone hates OTAs.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.