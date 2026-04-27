A Mystery Person Used His Email Address For Fraud, So He Inconvenienced Them In The Biggest Way Possible

It often feels like frauds and scams take up more space online than real content anymore.

What would you do if someone lazily tried to steal your identity? One guy recently shared a witty way he got back at his hacker with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

It took a week, but I’m rather pleased with the outcome

I have had my email address since gmail was invite only, so longer than many reading this have probably been alive.

The days of dial up modems.

That said, I have NO patience anymore for someone using my email as theirs for other sites/services/whatever.

This is enough to make anyone livid.

I’ve been through the: “Hey, stop using my email address!” and being ignored enough times I will just mess with anything they have sent via any services, appointments, subscriptions, etc. if I can.

I started getting a lot, and I mean a LOT of emails from a betting site.

Looking at them, seems it was probably an app and they were winning a couple hundred a day on winnings.

Doesn’t seem wise to use a fake email address to claim your money.

God only knows how much they spent to make that much.

So, I contacted the company and was like “This is MY email and I haven’t signed up for your site”.

Some back and forth, them asking for info to confirm it’s my account, my only giving them enough info to show it’s NOT mine but my email is being used as contact.

That sounds like a massive undertaking.

Today I got an email back my account has been permanently closed for suspicious activity.

Works for me it wasn’t my account with them, but it WAS my email.

Use your own email for things or make a new one somewhere!

This shouldn’t be too much to ask. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit thought of this one.

The comments seemed baffled by the mystery emailer’s behavior.



One person could relate all too well.



Some folks were facetious.



Another doubted the story’s validity.



But one person shared a similar experience.



He’ll leave no case of mistaken identity unsolved.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.