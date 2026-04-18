A Person Ate A Snack On A Cemetery Bench, And A Stranger Told Them They Were Being Disrespectful
You never know what might upset a total stranger.
And sometimes, things that we don’t even give a second thought can get another person pretty fired up.
In today’s story, a person got yelled at because of where they decided to eat a quick snack.
Check out what they had to say.
AITA for eating a croissant in a cemetery?
“I had a doctor’s appointment today and they told me to not eat or drink anything before it.
Once I got out, I was starving and pretty thirsty, so I went to a supermarket, grabbed a croissant and a bottle of store brand cola and went to look for somewhere to sit down.
This’ll do!
The nearest spot I could find that wasn’t directly by a busy road was a cemetery.
So I went in, walked to some benches and sat down. I had almost finished eating when a woman, maybe in her 70s, walked past me and asked who I was visiting if I didn’t mind the question.
I said I was just eating somewhere quiet, which surprised her.
Oops…
She then told me that I should be ashamed to be so disrespectful and left. I finished eating and drinking before leaving.
I can see where she was coming from and it’s possible she was grieving and looking for solidarity, but also I was just eating and it was the closest spot.”
Here’s what readers had to say about this.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another Reddit user had a lot to say about this.
This reader said they’re NTA.
Another individual spoke up.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
I guess not everyone’s a fan of eating in cemeteries…
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
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