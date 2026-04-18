A Person Ate A Snack On A Cemetery Bench, And A Stranger Told Them They Were Being Disrespectful

You never know what might upset a total stranger.

And sometimes, things that we don’t even give a second thought can get another person pretty fired up.

In today’s story, a person got yelled at because of where they decided to eat a quick snack.

Check out what they had to say.

AITA for eating a croissant in a cemetery? “I had a doctor’s appointment today and they told me to not eat or drink anything before it. Once I got out, I was starving and pretty thirsty, so I went to a supermarket, grabbed a croissant and a bottle of store brand cola and went to look for somewhere to sit down.

This’ll do!

The nearest spot I could find that wasn’t directly by a busy road was a cemetery. So I went in, walked to some benches and sat down. I had almost finished eating when a woman, maybe in her 70s, walked past me and asked who I was visiting if I didn’t mind the question. I said I was just eating somewhere quiet, which surprised her.

Oops…

She then told me that I should be ashamed to be so disrespectful and left. I finished eating and drinking before leaving. I can see where she was coming from and it’s possible she was grieving and looking for solidarity, but also I was just eating and it was the closest spot.”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say about this.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I guess not everyone’s a fan of eating in cemeteries…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.