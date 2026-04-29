A Person Started Parking Their Car In Their Neighbors’ Spaces On A Busy Street, And Folks Are Giving Them A Hard Time About It

Some people get attached to parking spaces on public streets and, for some reason, they think they OWN them.

But nothing could be further from the truth!

In fact, those streets are called PUBLIC for a reason, and parking is first-come, first-served.

Check out what this person had to say about what happened after they parked on their street and some of their neighbors weren’t happy about it.

AITA for parking in other peoples’ car spaces in my street? “Before I usually used to park at the end of the street because there are no houses there but a few months after that, my neighbor bought a large truck, reducing the car spaces from 4 to 1, meaning only 1 car can fit there now There isn’t much room in my street as it is, and a neighbor has decided to do AirBnB where their guests bring multiple cars and park their cars in my space Obviously I know the law, street parking is a first come serve basis which when my space is occupied – that has forced me to park in other peoples’ spaces where multiple people has come to my door telling me to move the car as they want to park

The neighbors aren’t happy about this.

They’re saying stuff like saying how their husband has Parkinson’s disease and another they have a pacemaker so they have to take it easy and another saying he needs to park there as he needs to get tools out his work van. There is room outside the street however it’s a main road used by thousands per day – people speed like crazy and a few years ago I was ran over there – which nearly took my life. Police didn’t do anything and let them go. There are quite a lot of incidents like that happening. I’m 19 now, if I was to park there and someone crashes into my car, I’m down £500 cause of the excess – and my insurance will skyrocket.

They’re standing their ground on this issue.

It’s been going on the past few months and much more recently but now I will be refusing to move my car as I am fed up of it. No one owns the space. It’s not like I’m intentionally parking there to be annoying, I tried to be considerate parking end of the street but it’s always taken when I arrive.”

And here’s how readers reacted to this story.

This person asked a question.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another person chimed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

When it comes to public parking, you gotta do what you gotta do!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.