April 13, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Playful Dachshund Interrupted Their Owner’s Relaxing Bath

by Matthew Gilligan

dog by a bath

TikTok/@klaudiacloud_

Can a person get a moment’s peace and enjoy a nice, hot bath?

If you own a Dachshund, the answer is a big, fat NO.

A TikTokker named Klaudia posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how her dog Nims reacted when she took a bath.

woman in a bath

TikTok/@klaudiacloud_

The video showed Klaudia relaxing in a bathtub.

Her Dachshund appeared out of nowhere with a ball in his mouth.

The pup then dropped the ball in the tub with her.

dog by a bath

TikTok/@klaudiacloud_

Klaudia’s dog stared at her and it looks like he wanted to play fetch.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Forgot to close my doors.”

dog by a bath

TikTok/@klaudiacloud_

Here’s the video.

@klaudiacloud_

Forgot to close my doors #dachshund #dog #funnypets #fyp

♬ Paddington Bear Theme (Overture) – Freddie Williams & The Master Singers & Michael Hordern

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.37.45 AM A Playful Dachshund Interrupted Their Owners Relaxing Bath

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.37.56 AM A Playful Dachshund Interrupted Their Owners Relaxing Bath

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.38.18 AM A Playful Dachshund Interrupted Their Owners Relaxing Bath

This dog owner never gets a moment of privacy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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