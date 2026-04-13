A Playful Dachshund Interrupted Their Owner’s Relaxing Bath

Can a person get a moment’s peace and enjoy a nice, hot bath?

If you own a Dachshund, the answer is a big, fat NO.

A TikTokker named Klaudia posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how her dog Nims reacted when she took a bath.

The video showed Klaudia relaxing in a bathtub.

Her Dachshund appeared out of nowhere with a ball in his mouth.

The pup then dropped the ball in the tub with her.

Klaudia’s dog stared at her and it looks like he wanted to play fetch.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Forgot to close my doors.”

Here’s the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a photo.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

This dog owner never gets a moment of privacy!

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