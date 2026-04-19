A Shopper Hit The Jackpot After He Found A Disney Stuffed Animal At A Thrift Store

You have to be a pretty dedicated thrift store shopper to score the sweet deals.

Because if you miss a few days here and there, you’re most likely going to miss out on the gems that pop up in those shops from time to time.

A man showed viewers on TikTok why he got so excited after he found something in a thrift store that was worth a pretty penny.

The man held a large Goofy stuffed animal and said, “This is why I never skip a day at the thrift stores, guys.”

He added, “I just found this Goofy plush, which, I usually ignore Disney plush. But not gonna ignore this one.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers a screenshot that showed that similar Goofy stuffed animals recently sold online for a whopping $334 and $494.

He said, “I have never found such a jackpot find, and I paid less than $10. I’m not joking. And it is mint.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Might be my biggest jackpot find in the past year! Wow! Finds like this keep me coming back every single day.”

Here’s the video.

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

He was pretty psyched about this score!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.