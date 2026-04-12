A Woman Found Out Someone Is Passing Off Her Social Media Photos As Her Own, And She Wants To Confront Them About It

It’s never a good idea to steal anything in life, and passing off another person’s social media posts as your own is not a smooth move, folks.

A woman talked about why she’s pretty peeved after she found someone ripping her off on social media.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA if I confronted the girl who is using my pictures? “I (27f) have a girl (age unknown) on IG who followed me from Bumble friend a few years back when I joined after moving to a new area. She followed me first and we’ve just casually liked each other’s posts here and there ever since but we’ve never spoken or had any interactions.

Hmmm…

I’m scrolling IG today and she’s posted a photo carousel to her main feed, I’m flicking through them and I come across a picture I took of a specific place and added to my story highlights back in 2023 and it’s been there ever since. She screenshotted the exact picture and posted it to her page today as if it’s her own and she took it, knowing good and well we follow each other and I’m going to see it. It took me back a little and I do think it’s odd given that you have to go quite far back on my highlights and flick through 10’s of other pictures before you get to this particular one. However seeing as it’s not my face or anything about me directly I thought it’s not like she’s trying to catfish me so I looked past it initially.

This is weird…

But I looked back at her other posts and she’s done it a fair few times with other pictures from my stories with some of them being from highlights that are still on my page and others being ones that were just up for 24 hours, meaning she was screenshotting as I was uploading them and waiting for months or in this case even years later to post. Again each one is not of me or anything that identifies me, it’s just views, locations and activities I would do so it’s harmless I guess but I still feel like it’s just a strange thing to do. Some of my things that she’s posted are even from before I moved to this place and before I made the bumble profile meaning she’s purposely gone back that far.

REALLY WEIRD.

For context I moved from an entirely separate country so she’s even making posts pretending to be abroad using my pictures from places I would go in my small hometown back in my country from when i was a teenager and was last there. I told my friends and some of them think it’s funny/harmless and I should either ignore it or just block her, but others have planted a seed of doubt in my head that this could be quite dangerous? In terms of stalking or catfishing to a deeper extent down the line and that I should say something to her. My thing is I can’t force her to remove anything and where we’ve never interacted I don’t know if this girl is hostile or vulnerable or what and the last thing I want is to embarrass or aggravate someone who might possibly have a ton of my pictures already saved, as just because she’s not posting the ones of my face doesn’t mean she’s not using them elsewhere. Ignoring her and blocking her doesn’t take my pictures down from her page and doing nothing at all allows it to continue and who knows how far it could go? Essentially I want to know if I’m being too relaxed and my friends are right in being cautious about this and it’s worth confronting, or is it just not that serious at all and I should just leave it alone?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user has been there.

Another reader weighed in.

It is definitely NOT COOL to use someone else’s photos without permission.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.