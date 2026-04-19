A Woman Got Tired Of The Way Her Friend Was Treating Her, So She Canceled A Trip And Wants Her Money Back For A Concert Ticket

A person can only take so much abuse before they have to put some distance between themself and that person.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she canceled a trip with her friend AND why she wants some money back that she already gave her.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for asking for my money back after backing out of a trip? “I 25 F, have been noticing a pattern in my friendship with 25F where my boundaries and feelings are often shut down, debated, or used against me to make me feel guilty. I don’t feel emotionally safe, and this is part of why I’ve pulled away recently.

Some people call this “gaslighting…”

When I’ve shared that I feel hurt or upset, it often turns into a debate where my feelings are invalidated and turned on me to make me feel bad. I also rarely feel asked about my own life. Most conversations revolve around her. Because of this dynamic of me communicating more she has reacted as I mentioned above and she pulled away. I did the same. I had a feeling this drift was mutual.

She made a big decision.

I ultimately backed out of a trip we were planning to Italy. We had purchased a concert ticket for both of us on the trip (only purchase so far) and I had already sent her $260 via Venmo for my share. We had had early discussions at the time of Italy then one day she called me out of the blue and said there’s two tickets left before they sell out and it we change our minds we can resell easily. I mentioned my finances are uncertain but we can get someone else or I can sell. I felt pressured and agreed. After I backed out about a month later I asked her to either transfer me my ticket or reimburse me when she finds someone else to go with. I canceled far in advance. She told me she couldn’t physically send the ticket because it’s through StubHub and that she doesn’t have the money to reimburse me.

Uh oh…

She also said I “screwed her over” by canceling and that a real friend would want her to go with someone else and let them take my ticket for free so it’s easier for her to convince them to go on the trip and let and not sabotage the trip. She’s also been bringing up family issues like her life during our call about this during our conversation. The reason I can’t go on the trip is my financial situation, it has changed since we bought the tickets and also me realizing I don’t want to be friends with her anyone. The behavior she’s showing is on the main reasons why I took space from her. I feel like she’s punishing me for setting a boundary that was necessary for my own financial and mental wellbeing. AITA for asking to be reimbursed for my ticket, even though I’m stepping back from this friendship?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual thinks they both SUCK.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

And this person weighed in.

It looks like these two aren’t going to be friends for too much longer…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.