April 22, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Woman Left A Nice Present For A Lady Who Cleans Up Garbage With Her Dog Every Morning

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a dog

TikTok/@oliviaolp

Well, this sure is sweet!

A TikTokker named Olivia posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she thanked a cleaning lady in her apartment complex in a really nice way.

woman cleaning a hallway

TikTok/@oliviaolp

The video shows security camera footage from the front door of Olivia’s apartment.

A woman wearing a brightly-colored vest cleaned up trash in the apartment building’s hallway, and she had a little dog with her.

Olivia left a stuffed animal for the woman’s dog and a matching bright vest with a note that said, “For your dog.”

The woman discovered the gifts and she was surprised and happy about the thoughtful gesture.

a vest for a dog

TikTok/@oliviaolp

The cleaning woman said “Thank you” to Olivia’s door camera.

She came by later and showed Olivia that her dog was wearing the vest.

The video’s caption reads, “This lady and her dog gets my trash 5 days out of the week. I had to get her matching vest.”

woman holding a dog

TikTok/@oliviaolp

Check out the video.

@oliviaolp

This lady and her dog gets my trash 5 days out of the week. I had to get her matching vest. @Wrangler @PetSmart @Viral Pet Videos

♬ hit different higher – user98934302016

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

The woman in the video weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.42.54 PM A Woman Left A Nice Present For A Lady Who Cleans Up Garbage With Her Dog Every Morning

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.43.09 PM A Woman Left A Nice Present For A Lady Who Cleans Up Garbage With Her Dog Every Morning

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.43.17 PM A Woman Left A Nice Present For A Lady Who Cleans Up Garbage With Her Dog Every Morning

What a nice gesture!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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