A Woman Showed Viewers That Her The Two Sides Of Her Face Look Very Different From Each Other

Is it possible to have two faces?

That’s an open debate, but a woman named Samantha thinks she does and she posted a video on TikTok to prove it.

The video’s text overlay reads, “The devil couldn’t reach me, so he gave me 2 faces.”

Samantha the showed viewers the two different side profiles of her face.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If you ever catch me standing on the right in a group photo, know that it was probably against my will.”

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a good point.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Look closely and you’ll see what she’s talking about.

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