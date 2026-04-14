April 14, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Woman Showed Viewers That Her The Two Sides Of Her Face Look Very Different From Each Other

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in her car

TikTok/@manthaaapanthaaa

Is it possible to have two faces?

That’s an open debate, but a woman named Samantha thinks she does and she posted a video on TikTok to prove it.

woman in her car

TikTok/@manthaaapanthaaa

The video’s text overlay reads, “The devil couldn’t reach me, so he gave me 2 faces.”

Samantha the showed viewers the two different side profiles of her face.

woman in her car

TikTok/@manthaaapanthaaa

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If you ever catch me standing on the right in a group photo, know that it was probably against my will.”

woman in her car

TikTok/@manthaaapanthaaa

Here’s the video.

@manthaaapanthaaa

If you ever catch me standing on the right in a group photo, know that it was probably against my will. #asymmetricalface #2faces #sideprofile #sideprofilechallenge

♬ fine line acoustic – h

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.16.50 PM A Woman Showed Viewers That Her The Two Sides Of Her Face Look Very Different From Each Other

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.17.00 PM A Woman Showed Viewers That Her The Two Sides Of Her Face Look Very Different From Each Other

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.17.11 PM A Woman Showed Viewers That Her The Two Sides Of Her Face Look Very Different From Each Other

Look closely and you’ll see what she’s talking about.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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