A Woman Used Her Sister-In-Law’s Milk To Cook Dinner, And The Woman Got Upset With Her Because Her Husband Got The Wrong Type To Replace It

It’s amazing how petty some people can be about insignificant things.

And you’d probably think that a person who’s being given a FREE place to stay wouldn’t care too much about some milk.

But this woman sure did!

Check out the story below and see how she reacted.

AITA for not getting the right milk? “My (34F) Sister in Law (24F) is going through a messy breakup right now and is currently living with me and my husband (39M) for now until she can resolve things with her ex regarding their condo. SIL is not paying rent but she does get her own groceries. This has led to some confusion as to what is community property in the fridge (e.g., what I can use to make meals?) and what is not. Yesterday I was making dinner for all 3 of us and noticed that I didn’t have enough of the milk I had bought to get through the recipe.

I’ll take that!

SIL had bought a smallish thing of skim milk a day or two before so I used the rest of that to finish dinner. I then texted my husband to get a thing of skim milk for SIL from the store along with a couple of other things. My husband got home before my SIL did so I put the new milk in the fridge along with the other groceries he got. SIL then came home and all 3 of us sat down to dinner. This morning SIL was going to make a shake after her run while I was messing around on my laptop in the office when I heard SIL call my name. I came down and she asked if I had touched her milk. I told her the truth that yes, I had used some of her milk last night and that we had replaced it.

Oh, boy…

She got red faced and screamed at me that I had gotten the wrong thing. I asked what was wrong because what my husband picked up was the same thing I had used which was skim milk. She screamed that he hadn’t gotten the right milk. When I questioned her it turns out that my husband had bought the store brand milk and not the Dairy Gold brand milk.

Get over it!

I told her “milk is milk” and to stop being a petulant child. She screamed at me to not touch her stuff and threw the milk jug on the floor and stormed out the door. I called my husband (who was at work) and he told me not to worry about her, I guess she ran to my Father in Law because he called and asked why I touched her milk and that I needed to replace it with the correct milk. I could understand if I’d replaced Almond Milk or some other milk alternative with Cow’s Milk, or Eve if I’d gotten whole milk instead of skim, but as far as I know I replaced her Skim Milk with Skim Milk. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I guess some people do cry over spilled milk…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.