April 27, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Woman Was Surprised By What She Saw On Valentine’s Day On A Beach In San Francisco

by Matthew Gilligan

people on a beach

TikTok/@belleblossom17

Well, so much for originality…

A TikTokker named Belle posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks the unexpected sight she witnessed in San Francisco on Valentine’s Day.

people on a beach

TikTok/@belleblossom17

Belle was at a beach by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in the video.

She showed viewers that there were four different marriage proposal set ups on the beach.

people on a beach

TikTok/@belleblossom17

Two of the set ups had balloons that spelled out “Marry Me.”

The caption reads, “Bae Area.”

I guess these lovebirds didn’t coordinate with each other, huh?

people on a beach

TikTok/@belleblossom17

Take a look at the video.

@belleblossom17

bae area #ValentinesDay #sanfrancisco #sf #bayarea

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.08.41 PM A Woman Was Surprised By What She Saw On Valentines Day On A Beach In San Francisco

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.08.50 PM A Woman Was Surprised By What She Saw On Valentines Day On A Beach In San Francisco

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.08.59 PM A Woman Was Surprised By What She Saw On Valentines Day On A Beach In San Francisco

Let’s just say that love was in the air that day!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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