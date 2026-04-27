A Woman Was Surprised By What She Saw On Valentine’s Day On A Beach In San Francisco

Well, so much for originality…

A TikTokker named Belle posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks the unexpected sight she witnessed in San Francisco on Valentine’s Day.

Belle was at a beach by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in the video.

She showed viewers that there were four different marriage proposal set ups on the beach.

Two of the set ups had balloons that spelled out “Marry Me.”

The caption reads, “Bae Area.”

I guess these lovebirds didn’t coordinate with each other, huh?

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Let’s just say that love was in the air that day!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!