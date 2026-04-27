April 27, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Came Up With A Creative Way To Cut Her Dachshund’s Nails

by Matthew Gilligan

dog getting its nails cut

TikTok/@madisonnnmitchell

Dachshunds are particular little dogs with big personalities.

If they don’t like something, they’re gonna let you know about it immediately, and you’re gonna have to figure out a way to work around it.

A woman named Madison showed TikTok viewers the genius solution she came up with to cut her Dachshund’s nails after the pooch let her know that she wasn’t a fan of the process.

dog getting its nails trimmed

TikTok/@madisonnnmitchell

In the video, the Dachshund was suspended in the air from a bar…

In a plastic grocery bag with holes cut out for the dog’s paws!

dog getting its nails trimmed

TikTok/@madisonnnmitchell

Madison clipped the dog’s nails as he hung in the air.

The video’s caption reads, “She wouldn’t let me do her back feet, so this is my last resort.”

dog getting its nails trimmed

TikTok/@madisonnnmitchell

Check out the video.

@madisonnnmitchell

she wouldnt let me do her back feet soooo this is my last resort😩 #dauschundsoftiktok #diy

♬ i know u see me watchin luvvvv – someweirdcockyloser

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is all about this idea.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.17.59 AM An Owner Came Up With A Creative Way To Cut Her Dachshunds Nails

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.18.10 AM An Owner Came Up With A Creative Way To Cut Her Dachshunds Nails

And this individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.18.25 AM An Owner Came Up With A Creative Way To Cut Her Dachshunds Nails

Now, this is a serious life hack…if you have a Dachshund.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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