An Owner Came Up With A Creative Way To Cut Her Dachshund’s Nails

Dachshunds are particular little dogs with big personalities.

If they don’t like something, they’re gonna let you know about it immediately, and you’re gonna have to figure out a way to work around it.

A woman named Madison showed TikTok viewers the genius solution she came up with to cut her Dachshund’s nails after the pooch let her know that she wasn’t a fan of the process.

In the video, the Dachshund was suspended in the air from a bar…

In a plastic grocery bag with holes cut out for the dog’s paws!

Madison clipped the dog’s nails as he hung in the air.

The video’s caption reads, “She wouldn’t let me do her back feet, so this is my last resort.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is all about this idea.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual shared a photo.

Now, this is a serious life hack…if you have a Dachshund.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.