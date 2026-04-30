An Owner Got A Funny Surprise When They Checked The Pet Camera After Leaving Their Puppy Home Alone For The First Time

There are some pooches out there who can only be described one word: RASCAL.

And this fella is one of them!

His name is Button and his owner showed TikTok viewers what she witnessed on her home’s pet camera when she wasn’t home.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you leave your 11-month-old puppy out of the playpen for the first time.”

The pet camera showed Button on the floor…

Then the couch…

And then he moved to his bed.

But he wasn’t done yet.

Button ended up on top of the kitchen table, where he laid down and got comfortable.

The video’s caption reads, “He had to be rescued from the table. I moved everything he could get into out of the room so nothing got destroyed. He had no interest in playing with his toys on his doggy bed, either.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTokker was amused.

This pooch is gonna be a handful!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.