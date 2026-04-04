An Owner Noticed Her Dalmatian Puppy Has A Spot That Looks Like Mickey Mouse

Folks, I’m going to personally guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like this before.

A woman named Crystal showed TikTok viewers the unique spot that her Dalmatian puppy has.

Disno took a car ride in the video and the text overlay reads, “My Dalmatian has a Mickey Mouse on him!”

And sure enough, a spot that looks like Mickey is right there on his belly!

What a cute pooch!

The caption reads, “Meet Disno, The famous “Disney Dog!””

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Disney weighed in!

Another individual shared a photo.

And so did this TikTokker!

This is one adorable and unique pup!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about 50 amazing finds on Google Earth.