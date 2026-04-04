April 4, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An Owner Noticed Her Dalmatian Puppy Has A Spot That Looks Like Mickey Mouse

by Matthew Gilligan

dalmatian in a car

TikTok/@crystalchavez_

Folks, I’m going to personally guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like this before.

A woman named Crystal showed TikTok viewers the unique spot that her Dalmatian puppy has.

dog in a car

TikTok/@crystalchavez_

Disno took a car ride in the video and the text overlay reads, “My Dalmatian has a Mickey Mouse on him!”

And sure enough, a spot that looks like Mickey is right there on his belly!

dog in a car

TikTok/@crystalchavez_

What a cute pooch!

The caption reads, “Meet Disno, The famous “Disney Dog!””

dog in a car

TikTok/@crystalchavez_

Check out the video.

@crystalchavez_

Meet Disno, The famous “Disney Dog!”🦴🎡🐭 @Disney Parks @Disney @Disney Studios @Disney+ #mickeymouse #101dalmatians #disneyland #disneydog #dalmatiansoftiktok

♬ Nothing Can Stop Us Now – From “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” – Mickey & Minnie

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Disney weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 1.34.52 PM An Owner Noticed Her Dalmatian Puppy Has A Spot That Looks Like Mickey Mouse

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 1.35.06 PM An Owner Noticed Her Dalmatian Puppy Has A Spot That Looks Like Mickey Mouse

And so did this TikTokker!

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 1.35.24 PM An Owner Noticed Her Dalmatian Puppy Has A Spot That Looks Like Mickey Mouse

This is one adorable and unique pup!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about 50 amazing finds on Google Earth.

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