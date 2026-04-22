April 22, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An Owner Showed People How Much Her Pooch Misses Her Foster Dog Who Got Adopted

by Matthew Gilligan

woman and her dog

TikTok/@catmom214

It’s no surprise that dogs get attached to other animals when they spend a lot of time with them, and this viral TikTok video is a good reminder of that fact.

A woman named Emily posted a video and showed viewers how her dog reacted when her foster dog was adopted.

woman talking about her dog

TikTok/@catmom214

The video’s text overlay reads, “Everyone always asks if my dog misses our fosters when they get adopted…”

Emily told viewers, “My foster dog got adopted today and I was just about to take down her crate.”

She added, “And then, this happened.”

The video showed her dog in a cage, sniffing a blanket.

dog in a cage

TikTok/@catmom214

The text overlay reads, “She was sniffing so deeply. She misses her friend.”

Emily wrote in the caption, “My heart just broke into a million pieces all over again.”

dog in a cage

TikTok/@catmom214

Check out the video.

@catmom214

my heart just broke into a million pieces all over again #fosterdog #goldenretriever #dogtok #wholesome

♬ original sound – noahksticks

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.07.18 PM An Owner Showed People How Much Her Pooch Misses Her Foster Dog Who Got Adopted

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.07.29 PM An Owner Showed People How Much Her Pooch Misses Her Foster Dog Who Got Adopted

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.07.42 PM An Owner Showed People How Much Her Pooch Misses Her Foster Dog Who Got Adopted

This dog is gonna miss her buddy, no doubt about it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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