An Owner Showed People How Much Her Pooch Misses Her Foster Dog Who Got Adopted

It’s no surprise that dogs get attached to other animals when they spend a lot of time with them, and this viral TikTok video is a good reminder of that fact.

A woman named Emily posted a video and showed viewers how her dog reacted when her foster dog was adopted.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Everyone always asks if my dog misses our fosters when they get adopted…”

Emily told viewers, “My foster dog got adopted today and I was just about to take down her crate.”

She added, “And then, this happened.”

The video showed her dog in a cage, sniffing a blanket.

The text overlay reads, “She was sniffing so deeply. She misses her friend.”

Emily wrote in the caption, “My heart just broke into a million pieces all over again.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This dog is gonna miss her buddy, no doubt about it.

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