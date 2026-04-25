As A Kid His Parents Made Him Live On The Streets For Several Days, So Now As They Are Getting Older, He Finds That He Doesn’t Care About Them Very Much

The way your parents treat you while growing up will have a major impact on your relationship with them for the rest of your life.

What would you do if your parents kicked you out when you were 16 and made you live on the streets for several days before letting you come home?

That is what happened to the man in this story, and now that his parents are elderly, he doesn’t really care much about them but he wishes he had a better relationship.

My parents kicked me out when I was 16 years old. After 4 days and 3 nights my dad found me and took me back home. AITAH for not really caring about them as they get older? When I was a kid I was a handful. always arguing and talking back to my parents, nothing major.

This is very unfortunate.

My parents kicked me out of the house when I was 16. (I’m not sure why now after all these years, maybe to teach me a lesson or as a punishment?) My dad gave me a $20 bill and drove me to the nearest public transportation hub, and then kicked me out of the car and said see ya.

Yeah, this would be terrifying at any age.

I was scared and ended up living on the streets for 1 night and 2 days before my childhood friend let me stay at his house for another 2 nights and 2 days until my dad knocked at the door and found me. He said my mom made him come get me and lets go back home.

What kind of parent would do something like this?

This all happened in the mid 90’s and no cellphones or security cameras anywhere. My parents are aging and I’ve always wanted a connection with them but its never happened.

Even a bad parent can be helpful sometimes.

They have given me good advice and suggestions over the years, though. I’ve never healed from this and feel they abandoned me when I needed them the most.

No surprise here.

Now that they are getting older, I’m having a hard time caring about them at all. AITAH for not really caring about them as they get older?

You can’t force a feeling of closeness, especially after something like this. He may want to try to build whatever relationship he can before they are gone since he’ll never have another opportunity, but even that is not strictly necessary.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This is good advice.

This commenter says to maintain the boundaries.

Not really good advice, but it is certainly funny.

Sadly, this person is correct.

He can forgive them if he chooses, but he certainly isn’t obligated to.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.