Boss Got Really Mad At The State Director For Auditing Her Son, But The Director Still Doesn’t Understand What He Did Wrong

Some workplaces can really eat up your energy!

This guy shares how he got into trouble at work for auditing his boss’s son.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for auditing my boss’s son and his best friend? I am the state director of compliance for our company. I got a quarterly report from one of my compliance managers, and the scores for training for a couple of the sites were pretty bad. I called her and asked what had happened, and she told me she had asked for training files for employees, it took them days to get them to her, and when she tried to ask about why there were issues, the trainer couldn’t really give her an answer about what was going on.

This is where it gets bad…

I asked her if she had talked to the training manager (boss’s son) and she said she didn’t because she didn’t really see him there. I told her I would talk with him to see if we could get more information because it definitely seemed like something was going on, and I wanted to make sure we had the whole story. She agreed. I called him, explained the situation, and asked if we could go over the findings together to see what was going on before the report was finalized and sent out to everyone.

UH OH…

He initially agreed, but then every time I tried to meet with him, he bailed on me last minute, eventually just saying to send him a list of the issues and he would look into it. I sent him the list, and he handed me the files to look at on my own. The only thing wrong with her report was there were some things that weren’t filed yet because they were switching to an electronic record system, and they didn’t want to print and file something that was going to have to be uploaded anyways. Which made complete sense.

He wasn’t expecting that…

I tried to follow up with the training manager about the issues that were there, and he just brushed me off, saying it is what it is, and he understood there were problems. We finalized our report and submitted it. Later on, one of the other state directors asked me about a report that was done by the compliance manager I don’t supervise (his best friend). I talked to my boss about it, and she asked me to look into it and get back with her. The complaint was right. There were things they had until the end of the month to do, but she did her review in the middle of the month, and whatever they hadn’t done by that time, she hit them for.

That’s INSANE!

I called my boss and told her what I found, and she lost it. She went off about how I pick and choose what I want to pay attention to. She then brought up the issue with training, and said that no one talked to them about anything. I tried to tell her what had happened, but she just kept talking over me about how it wasn’t done the right way. I just got off the phone with her as quickly as I could. Ever since that conversation, just about every day has been a melt down over those two things. We had a regional meeting, and she had an absolute meltdown about the training situation in front of everyone. She said it was our fault that they had deficiencies two quarters in a row, and we should be ashamed. I honestly don’t know what I did wrong. But she is adamant that I am the problem. Am I the AH here?

YIKES! That sounds so frustrating!

Why didn’t he take any action against her?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests documenting everything as evidence!

This user knows that the boss knows something!

This user believes the boss is being really unethical

This user knows what boss’s idea of compliance is!

This user thinks this guy is at fault and not the boss.

The internet seems divided on this one!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.