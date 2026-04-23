Bride Thought She Had Found The Wedding Dress Of Her Dreams, But Then Her Vendor Closed With No Warning

Weddings are already stressful enough without having to worry about what you’re going to wear on the big day.

What would you do if your literal wedding dress vendor closed up shop with your dress held hostage?

One mother of the bride recently shared a wild story about this exact situation. Here’s what happened.

These wedding dresses getting cancelled is becoming a family tradition.

My daughter ordered her wedding dress in December of last year.

We paid it in full and it was ordered.

It was a custom dress and we were told it would be there in August.

This has “refund” written all over it.

August comes and goes and the dress didn’t arrive.

We’ve been getting the run around every month from this bridal shop about the date being pushed out.

That brings to this week.

This would stress out any reasonable person.

The bridal shop has up and closed with no warning and no dress.

The wedding is 5 weeks away and we are left to dress shop last minute for “the dress”!

My daughter isn’t a bridezilla but she’s stressing over this.

How does this keep happening?

As I said this is becoming a family tradition.

Alfred Angelo closed up shop with no warning 3 weeks before my destination wedding.

What a fiasco that was.

At least it worked out!

All of my bridal party dresses were there.

I just got lucky that the seamstress had all of her dresses at her house with 1 week to go.

At this point, I had disputed my the charges on my card as I had no dress.

This was a really nice thing to do.

I got refunded for everything.

The seamstress never received payment from Alfred Angelo for the alterations, whom I had paid.

I ended up giving her the entire refund for my dress and alterations.

Love to see women helping women.

She had a living room full of dresses she was altering and never got paid for.

She deserved it.

Such a kind woman.

At least they found another shop that can help.

This bridal shop were going to now will be able to have a dress for her and altered in time for the wedding.

We’re also not the only brides to get caught up in this mess.

They have had a couple other customers from the same boutique that closed.

It’s awful for brides to be so stressed out like this when a wedding is stressful enough as it is! Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Some folks jumped immediately to being helpful.

Some offered pro tips.

One person shared a similar horror story.

These events are more common than people think.

But some genuine condolences were offered.

She wants to say yes to the dress, if only they’d let her!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.