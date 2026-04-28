Burnt Out Receptionist Keeps Getting Blamed For “Missing” Messages, But She Knows These Messages Were Non-Existent

Working as a receptionist and taking calls is a tough job.

In this story, a receptionist is working two jobs, and she has had enough of her employer. She’s struggling to control herself from snapping at callers who blame her for things that aren’t her fault when she’s pretty sure they’re actually lying.

Read the full story below.

Advice for dealing with customers that claim that they have been calling for weeks and I know they in fact have not I’m the primary receptionist right now, and fairly often I get customers claiming they have left messages for “weeks” or “days,” but I can look back at my records and not see a single message left. I’m honestly not the best at dealing with customers who direct anger at the wrong person (me, because I’m not throwing any messages away or anything), and sometimes I do think it is possibly the fault of someone in another department not doing their job, so I try to give them the benefit of the doubt.

She wants out.

I’m also really burnt out. I’m not even supposed to be the receptionist; I’m basically doing two jobs right now, and it’s really difficult to deal with customers with an attitude like this on top of my workload. I’m in the process of finding another job. I have almost one interview a week.

She’s wondering what’s really going on.

I don’t want to take my personal issues with my employer out on customers. I genuinely do want to give people good service, but I’m really, really struggling not to get snappy. Also, are people just making this up, or are other people not taking messages properly or something?! What are some tips to deal with them, or things to say to diffuse the situation?

There’s nothing wrong in calling out a customer’s lie.

Let’s read the comments from other people on Reddit.

Here’s a professional response.

Another valid suggestion.

This person shares some similar experiences.

Here’s a clever idea.

Customers lie all the time, says this person.

When customers lie, hit them with hard facts.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.