Cashier Complements The Scarf A Customer Is Buying, But Instead Of Just Saying Thanks, The Customer Buys An Extra One And Gifts It To Her At Checkout

Most retail interactions are memorable for the wrong reasons, but sometimes, people surprise you in a good way.

Imagine you’re ringing up a customer and making small talk by complimenting an item they’re buying, when suddenly they gift you the item that you complimented. Would you have seen it coming? Or would you be totally shocked by the gesture?

In the following story, one retail cashier finds herself in this situation and will never forget what happened. Here’s her story.

A rare retail cashier moment As I’m ringing out this lady, I compliment a scarf she’s buying two of, and she hands me one and tells me to buy it for myself because she doesn’t need two. And I said, “Oh, I can’t, my husband wouldn’t like me buying more clothes.” She said, “It’s only 12.99, you should treat yourself to something, promise me you’ll buy it after work.”

Then, the woman totally surprised her.

I said, “Okay,” and put it aside, knowing I wasn’t going to really buy it. Then she asked me to ring up both scarves because she thinks she saw another one back there that she will buy. I insist we can just do a separate transaction, but she says no, no. Also, I need 6 gift receipts. When I hand her the receipts, she picks the scarf up and hands it to me with a gift receipt and says, “This one is for you, God bless you.”

Wow! That was such a sweet thing to do.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This cashier was gifted items from a couponer.

For this person, it was a chocolate bar.

Here’s someone who’s regularly gifted chocolate by a customer.

According to this comment, a woman gave them a free soda.

What a nice woman!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.