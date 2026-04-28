Cashier Politely Explained To Truck Driver That He Needed To Pay For His Parking, But The Angry Driver Started Swearing At Her Until She Broke Down In Tears

Some male customers push female employees around just because they think they can.

In this story, a cashier’s till malfunctioned, so she calmly explained to a truck driver that he still needed to pay for his parking. The aggressive driver started yelling and swearing at her, insisting that he already paid.

Read the full story below.

Truck driver made me cry in work today I (28F) work in a service station and have to handle truck drivers’ parking when they come in. I have never had an issue before, but my till did something strange and charged the man for the food vouchers he can pay extra for, but not his actual parking, even though I had entered his registration correctly. I printed the receipt and tried to explain what had happened to the driver, and that I would need to charge his parking again.

He got really upset.

He started kicking off, swearing at me that he had already paid his parking. I explained again and showed him the receipt with no parking charge on it, and he said, “I don’t care about the receipt.” Every time I tried to explain, he got angrier, used more swear words, and started shouting. Nothing I was saying was helping, even when I apologised and just tried to explain that I did not want him getting a parking ticket.

The truck driver kept verbally abusing this cashier until she started crying.

I then asked if he could check his banking app, as he had paid with a card, to prove he had not paid for parking. And he said, “I’m not walking to my truck to get my phone because some stupid girl messed up,” even though I had tried to resolve it the best I could. I was already shaking, but then the tears started, so I called the duty manager over, which made the angry driver even angrier, and left him to deal with it because, at that point, I could not breathe.

This would be hard for anyone to handle.

I have never had someone speak to me like that, and I am not a confrontational person, so having him shout and swear at me for nearly 15 minutes pushed me over the edge. After all that, it turned out I was right and he had not paid for parking, but he was fine when the duty manager explained that to him in exactly the same way I had. I do not know if it was because it was “man to man,” or if he was just in a bad mood, or if it was because I am a woman, but it really shook me up, and I am worried about it happening again, especially as I work most evenings alone.

Some men just hate women and it shows.

Other people pipe up in the comments on Reddit.

Here’s an encouraging comment.

A valid observation.

Some useful advice from this user.

Another clever suggestion.

And people are calling the driver a misogynist.

Just because you can be loud and abusive doesn’t make it right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.