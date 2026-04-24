Cashier Worked In Customer Service For Years, But She Got Fed Up With Strangers Telling Her Corny Jokes And Random Personal Stories She Didn’t Ask For

Customer service can test anyone’s patience.

The following story involves a woman who has worked in customer service for a long time.

She admits that she is fed up with customers making corny jokes and oversharing personal stuff.

The constant barrage of random stories left her frustrated and needing to vent.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I hate when customers… I’ve been working customer service jobs for a long time. These are some of the things I hate the most. I hate when customers come in and I say, “Hi, what can I get you today?” They respond with, “A million dollars.” Or they come in huffing and puffing from walking, and Tteir response is, “A La-Z-Boy recliner.”

This woman just wants a real answer.

Like, come on. Just tell me what you want. I don’t need to hear your corny jokes. They’re never funny. If I was going to give anyone a million dollars, it would be me. It would not be you.

She also hates conversations that are too personal.

I hate when customers come in and start telling you personal things. These are complete and total strangers. They will say things like: “Man, I’m tired today. I just had surgery on my foot and it’s so hard to walk around. It’s bleeding all the time. I even saw some pus in there.”

She doesn’t care about everything customers say.

Or they say random things like: “I’m having steak and potatoes for dinner.” “I’ve got to do some laundry, too.” “I also have to give my husband a back massage.”

She just wants to do her job. Period.

What? Why are you telling me these things? Clearly, I didn’t ask. Obviously, I do not care. Keep these thoughts to yourself. Don’t tell cashiers stuff like this. Just come in, get your stuff, and leave.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares what they do.

Here’s another personal experience.

Another person chimes in.

It doesn’t bother me much, says this user.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Some stories are best left untold… especially at the checkout line.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low