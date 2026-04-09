‘Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one.’ – A Couple Was Surprised To Find A Stray Cat Hiding In A Vent In Their House

Sometimes, those things you hear going bump in the night in your house at night need to investigated…

Because it might not just be your imagination!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what she and her partner found when they heard some unusual noises coming from the vents in their house.

The video shows a person unscrewing a vent in a wall…

And there was a cat in there!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You heard something in the bathroom and it turned out to be the stray cat we fed finding its way under our house and climbing up our vents and into our living room.”

The text continues, “We thought someone was breaking into our house.”

The person opened up the vent and the cat meowed.

The video’s caption, read, “Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Well, it looks like this couple might have found a new pet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.