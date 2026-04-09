April 9, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one.’ – A Couple Was Surprised To Find A Stray Cat Hiding In A Vent In Their House

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a vent

TikTok/@.lillianaaa

Sometimes, those things you hear going bump in the night in your house at night need to investigated…

Because it might not just be your imagination!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what she and her partner found when they heard some unusual noises coming from the vents in their house.

cat in a vent

TikTok/@.lillianaaa

The video shows a person unscrewing a vent in a wall…

And there was a cat in there!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You heard something in the bathroom and it turned out to be the stray cat we fed finding its way under our house and climbing up our vents and into our living room.”

The text continues, “We thought someone was breaking into our house.”

cat in a vent

TikTok/@.lillianaaa

The person opened up the vent and the cat meowed.

The video’s caption, read, “Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one.”

cat in a vent

TikTok/@.lillianaaa

Check out the video.

@.lillianaaa

cat distribution system worked real hard with this one #fyp #straycat #viral

♬ original sound – ♱

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.55.22 AM Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one. A Couple Was Surprised To Find A Stray Cat Hiding In A Vent In Their House

Another viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.55.30 AM Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one. A Couple Was Surprised To Find A Stray Cat Hiding In A Vent In Their House

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.56.00 AM Cat distribution system worked real hard with this one. A Couple Was Surprised To Find A Stray Cat Hiding In A Vent In Their House

Well, it looks like this couple might have found a new pet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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